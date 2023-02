ST. LOUIS – From local businesses and non-profits to drum lines and bands, the Annie Malone Parade is a St. Louis tradition.

This year it’s going to be Sunday, May 21, at noon in downtown St. Louis. NBA Basketball star, Ben McClemore, will be the Grand Marshal. CEO of Annie Malone, Keisha Lee, shared that they are looking for participants to be in this year’s parade.

To sign up, visit AnnieMalone.com.