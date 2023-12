ST. LOUIS – Imagine getting $3 million to help plan a program that helps young men!

That’s what the CEO of Annie Malone has done. Keisha Lee formed the Economic Mobility Program for young men.

Lee has a passion for breaking chains of poverty, despair, and violence. This initiative will help young men with shelter, career training, counseling, earning a GED, and higher education, and provide resources for the entire family.

Hear from Lee and a young man who benefits from the program.

AnnieMalone.com