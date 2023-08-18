ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The owner of the St. Louis Estate Buyers says her store houses antiques, collectibles, and the unique—saying the weird can be here!

That’s so true because when you walk in, your eyes are hit with some beautiful items. You can find a piece from the 17th century sitting right next to a Betty-Boop collection.

There are two locations to choose from: one in the West County Mall and the other in the South County Mall. Plus, if your parent’s basement is loaded with items accumulated over 50 years, call them! They can do an estate buyout, online estate sales, and appraisals!

St. Louis Estate Buyers

2 locations: West County Mall and South County Mall

StLouisEstateBuyers.com