ST. LOUIS – Taking a less-than-perfect picture is not possible at The Aquila Barn.

The property is nestled along the historic 1871 Eagle Ford Farm in Moscow Mills. When the sun starts to set, it’s the most spectacular opportunity to capture breath-taking wedding pictures. It’s a one-of-a-kind wedding venue for a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Aquila Barn is equipped with a top-of-the-line sound system, and covered patios. They will be decorated to match your wedding theme. The party can be inside and outside and that’s the beauty of the barn.

The Aquila Barn

180 John Creech Road

Moscow Mills, MO 63362

The AquilaBarn.com