ST. LOUIS – Itchy eyes, runny noses are not just for people, our pets sometimes have spring time allergies.

Thursday, we asked a vet how to keep our pets healthy this Spring and Summer. We want them healthy because we have to get ready for this year’s Bark in the Park by the Humane Society of Missouri.

This year it’s going to be on May 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Tower Grove Park. The goal is to raise $150,000 to support the work of the Human Society of Missouri.

