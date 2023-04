ST. LOUIS – Baddies With Business was founded by black women for black women.

This weekend, entrepreneurs are holding a retreat and a community bazaar. See the area’s top entrepreneurs and experience the businesses that are growing and thriving. T

Fridday, we met Kat Brown, a woman who started Ikot Iban which translates to “Women’s Village.”

See her beautiful head wraps and headwear!

BaddiesWithBusiness.com

Ikot-Iban.square.site