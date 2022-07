ST. LOUIS – High blood pressure is the second leading cause of death that is preventable.

Peeps, we can prevent this from happening. The American Heart Association is getting the word out by putting blood pressure kits into area barbershops and then training the barbers about blood pressure, the signs when it gets unhealthy and what we can all do to prevent it. Don’t let it be your silent killer.

