ST. LOUIS – Baucom’s Life Celebration Center has been in business more than 30 years, and they are having a huge gala.

Come join them at Baucom’s 10th Anniversary Gala, Celebrating the Journey. It’s Sunday, October 23 from 6:00 p.m. to midnight at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

Monday Funeral Director, Kelvin Baucom shared his life experience in the funeral business and how Baucom’s is expanding to St. Charles.

Baucoms.Brushfire.com