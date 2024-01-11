CALYTON, Mo.- The Portfolio Gallery and Education Center was founded to spotlight local and national African American artists.

It’s founder, Robert Powell, saw that so many talented artists were remaining anonymous, not getting to be well known for their talent. Since 1989, the Portfolio Gallery has worked for change.

This Saturday, be sure to attend the opening night of the All Colors Visual Arts Invitational. It’s Jan. 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild on 12 North Jackson Avenue in Clayton, MO.

The artwork will be on display from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17

portfoliogallerystl.org