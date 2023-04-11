BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Hundreds of children could use a superhero to advocate for them in the Illinois court system.

CASA of Southwestern Illinois says there are nearly 600 children waiting for a friend, a court advocate, and someone to be their voice.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and CASA is getting the word out about how valuable their volunteers are to them and the kids represented. CASA volunteers give 5 to 10 hours per month, and they go through training, so everyone knows what to do in any situation. Look into volunteering today!

CASA of Southwestern Illinois

1801 North Belt, West Belleville, IL 62226

618-234-4278

Casaofswil.org