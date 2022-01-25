Beyond Housing helps local woman take her gym from the basement to a brick and mortar building

ST. LOUIS – Feel the burn at Burn 365 Fitness in the new Carter Commons building in Pagedale. The gym started in the basement of Shameka Smith who was also a Pagedale police officer. Through Beyond Housing, Shameka was able to build her business’ muscles and now she and her personal trainer husband are helping others feel the burn! You can learn more about Burn 365 Fitness at burn365fitness.com.

Beyond Housing`s Once and for All effort to strengthen families and transform the many under-resourced communities in North St. Louis County covers many different areas from housing to education, economic development and more. You can learn more about the Once and for All Effort from Beyond Housing at dearlou.org.