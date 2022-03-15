Beyond Housing is battling rising poverty rates in North County

ST. LOUIS – 29.8%. That’s a startling number when it correlates to how many families in North County are living in poverty.

We are shining a Spirit Of St. Louis spotlight on Beyond Housing, a nonprofit organization committed to making St. Louis a better city. Their mission is to go beyond housing to break the cycle of poverty through access to healthcare, education, and jobs to set families in St. Louis up for success.

You can learn more about the “Once and for All Effort” from Beyond Housing at: dearlou.org