Beyond Housing works to remove health disparities in under-resourced communities

ST. LOUIS – Beyond Housing’s Once and for All effort to strengthen families and transform the many under-resourced communities in north St. Louis County covers many different areas including housing, education, economic development, and more.

This month we’re focusing on the role that health plays in creating successful, thriving families.

Poor health is both an outcome and a driver of poverty. Many people in under-resourced communities do not have adequate access to health care. This leads to unmet health needs that can make it difficult for parents to work and children to succeed in school.

We recently spoke with Beyond Housing CEO Chris Krehmeyer and Benetta Ward who manages Beyond Housing’s Community Health Program about the importance of removing health disparities to create a stronger St. Louis region once and for all. You can learn more about the Once and for All Effort from Beyond Housing at dearlou.org