ST. LOUIS — Blueprint 4 is a free website that gives parents and caregivers a one-stop place to look for summer camps for their kids. Today we learn so much about the Urban Girl Institute, which operates in conjunction with the Sophia Project. This camp is for girls ages 11 to 14. They will have the opportunity to explore careers and even plan out a post-secondary plan. During the 8-week program, girls will be introduced to STEM, podcasting, and other careers.

Urban Girl Institute

Grand Arts Center

June 5th to July 27th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TheSophiaProject.org