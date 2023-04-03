ST. LOUIS – Blueprint Coffee has a giveback coffee program.

Each quarter, they look for a place or charity to donate funds. This quarter, they are donating to the Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street.

The park was founded by business owners and neighbors with the common goal of installing a basketball hoop for neighborhood youth and to create a space where the community could come together. With each pound of Tekton coffee sold, $1 will be donated to Love Bank Park.

The park is scheduled to get a huge upgrade this Spring. Now that’s coffee, tea, and community!

blueprintcoffee.com

CherokeeStreet.com/park