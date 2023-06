ST. LOUIS – Each child would benefit from a self-defense class. Owner and seventh-degree black belt, Ali Moseia made it fun and so informative.

Kids know they are having a great time, all why, talking about the serious subject of self-defense. Be sure to sign up for the Scholars and Warriors workshop on June 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Students learn how to meditate, defend themselves, break boards, and learn to write calligraphy in Chinese and Egyptian!

iKarateClub.com