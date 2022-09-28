ST. LOUIS — There are pink bridal gowns at Boulevard Bride in Lake St. Louis if that suits your style.

There are also thousands of other dresses to choose from, including dresses for bridesmaids and the mother of the bride or groom. In October the shop is having a huge sample sale and a portion of the profits will be donated to the American Cancer Society for early breast cancer detection.

The owner of the Boulevard Bridge is a breast cancer survivor, and this is her way to give back and save more lives.

Boulevard Bride

21 Meadow Circle Drive, Suite 304.

in The Meadows shopping center.

Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

BoulevardBride.com