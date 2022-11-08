ST. LOUIS – Just when you think Boulevard Bride can’t get any better, they have.

Not only can you find the bridal dress of your dreams at Boulevard Bride main store in Lake St. Louis, they are opening a pop-up shop called BB Couture with dresses $500 and under for prom and formal occasions.

In a BB Couture, you will find every prom dress imaginable. The nice part, they make sure you are the only one in your high school wearing the dress you pick. Now we all have holiday events and maybe a gala or two. BB Couture has you covered for all the gala wear as well.

BB Couture will open up December 16 with weekend hours or by appointment. Boulevard Bride will continue providing the higher end brands for your special day.

Boulevard Bride

21 Meadows Circle Dr. Suite 304 in Lake St. Louis

BoulevardBride.com