ST. LOUIS – The Fox, The Muny, and other theater supporters do so much to support our area high school’s theater groups.

The St. Louis High School Musical Awards goes to dozens and dozens of high school productions to see the area’s top high school theater departments. Then they compile a list of the best and make awards to those schools.

The top two schools then get to attend The Jimmy Awards in New York City for a week! Think of it as the Super Bowl for theater kids!

It’s just a great way that the professional theater community gives back and supports talent that we could all see on the stages of Broadway or the Fabulous Fox! The deadline to get your high school signed up is Oct. 2, so don’t delay!

SLHSMTA.com