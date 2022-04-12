ST. LOUIS – Feel 1,000 miles away with only an hour trip down Highway 44 to Bourbon, Missouri. Visit Camp Mihaska, operated by the Midland Division of The Salvation Army. It’s a premier full-service lodging and conference center resting on 700 acres of natural surroundings. It’s the perfect place for a family vacation, church, and corporate retreats. Guests can enjoy high and low ropes courses, a climbing tower, and a zip line. You can also swim, boat, play tennis, or take a peaceful hike. There’s so much to do to help you relax and enjoy this spring and summer season!

Camp Mihaska

1466 Highway N, Bourbon, MO 65411

573.732.5239 ext.121

Centralusa.SalvationArmy.org/midland/camp-mihaska