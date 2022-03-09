Candy Shop Bikes seen in fashion shows and photoshoots

ST. LOUIS – Shawn Walker is the owner/designer of Candy Shop Custum Bikes, LLC, a small bicycle company that specializes in Kandy-painted vintage bicycles and skateboards. They customize bicycles down to the seats with exotic skins and expensive wheels to complement the design.

They are participating in the Show-Me Arts + Fashion event on Friday, March 11th at Scene Event Space from 4pm – 7pm.

The event is part of the greater 314 Dad celebrations taking place all weekend through Monday, March 14th!

Show Me Arts + Fashion

Scene Event Space

3333 Washington Ave Suite 120

St. Louis, MO 63103

http://www.thestl.com/314day