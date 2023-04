ST. LOUIS – Illumiwear are items like collars, capes, and scarves made with material and lights.

So walking the dog is safer for the dog and owner. Better yet, this Illumwear comes in fun styles and colors and get this-no batteries required.

It’s all rechargeable! You can find Illumiwear and lightUPscarf inside The Painted Tree in Ballwin.

Illumiwear.us

The Painted Tree

14850 Manchester Road in Ballwin

Open daily from 10am to 8pm

636-888-2661