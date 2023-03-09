ST. LOUIS – Daylight savings is this weekend when the clock springs forward.

If you are looking for ways to minimize the impact, there are a couple of things you can do. Get ahead of the transition with a bed you’ll love from Mattress Direct.

By heading to bed 20 to 30 minutes earlier than usual, your body will feel more well rested. The Relax O Pedic mattress is available at all Mattress Direct stores. Love your bed!



Mattress Direct, Love Your Bed event!

All locations in Missouri and Illinois

Starts today