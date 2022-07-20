ST. LOUIS – CareSTL Health makes sure those who are underserved and underinsured get comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

This includes helping those with addictions. Coming up on August 6 is the CareSTL Health Project – it’s a walk/run for Opioid Awareness Day. Get together a team and get out to show your support. The walk/ run starts at 9 a.m. at the Upper Muny Parking Lot.

The Opioid Awareness Day Walk/Run

Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CareSTLHealth.org

RunSignup/OpioidAwarenessWalkRun