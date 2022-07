ST. LOUIS – Usually ceviche is made of seafood, but STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan, worked her plant-based magic once again and came up with a no-cook ceviche.

It’s tasty and healthy and with all this summer heat, we can cook and keep the kitchen cool and clean.

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Cpbl-stl.com