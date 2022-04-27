ST. LOUIS – CASA of Southwestern Illinois is a volunteer-driven child advocacy agency that serves children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Madison counties in Illinois. Volunteers are the voices for the abused and neglected children in the court systems. Today two volunteers told their stories about volunteering and how they help children who really need a person to listen to them and advocate for them.

Those interested will be fully trained and will give 5 to 10 hours each month of their time.

To be a CASA volunteer visit: CasaofSWIL.org