ST. LOUIS — CASA of Southwestern Illinois is a volunteer driven child advocacy agency that serves children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Madison counties in Illinois. Volunteers are the voices for abused and neglected children in the court systems. There are 600 plus children waiting for a CASA volunteer.

Those interested will be fully trained and will give 5 to 10 hours each month of their time.

To be a CASA volunteer visit: Casaofswil.org