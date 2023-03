ST. LOUIS – This Sunday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., The Women’s Creative will be hosting 314 Day Market including 10 local neighborhoods who will offer shopping, eating, and local fun!

There will be 30+ local businesses at Union Station and Purina Incredible Dog Show, music and entertainment, free tastings, and so much more!

Visit 314daycrawl.com for all the details. Post your pictures on social media and tag @thewomenscreative, @purina and use hashtag #STL!