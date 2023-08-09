UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Eyeseeme African American Children’s Bookstore just had a successful Back to School with Books event with over 400 books being given out.

Now they are looking to partner with schools for author visits and book fairs. The main goal is to get children to love reading at a young age.

To do that, parents and caregivers can look into a book subscription service. They go over Wednesday and how that will help get quality books into the home library!

Plus, give a whoop-whoop because Eyeseeme just won the 2023 Bookseller of the Year Award!

EyeSeeMe.com

6951 Olive Blvd in University City