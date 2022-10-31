ST. LOUIS – We got an extra special treat on Monday.

Leticia Seitz, the Owner of Arte Rojo STL, came in and built an altar you would see in homes celebrating Dia de los Muertos. It’s a two-day remembrance and celebration of loved ones who’ve passed on.

Learn the meaning behind the altar and the items on it. It’s not meant to be sad, but a time to tell great stories of our family members and to pass those stories to the next generation. A community altar can be seen on November 1 and 2 at 5208 Hampton Avenue.

