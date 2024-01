O’FALLON, Mo. – So some boarding that’s not boring!

Plan a romantic dinner with your sweetie with a board or box of charcuterie from Sara’s Boxes and Boards. Owner Sarah Chinnock is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with her boards for two or for the family.

If you want to make your own board, you can do it every 3rd Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at her shop in O’Fallon, Missouri!

SarasBoxesandBoards.com

8803 Veterans Memorial Parkway

O’Fallon, MO 63376