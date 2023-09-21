ST. LOUIS – When faced with challenges, remember that there’s always a civil way to work out problems.
Take a deep breath and know that the person you have a challenge with just wants the same as you – peace! Make peace the ultimate goal!
by: Stephanie Knight
