ST. LOUIS – Try your best at the pull-up station with some Marines.
They’ve set up a booth for opening day at Kiener Plaza. Chelsea does her best to see if she comes close to putting her chin above the bar!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Try your best at the pull-up station with some Marines.
They’ve set up a booth for opening day at Kiener Plaza. Chelsea does her best to see if she comes close to putting her chin above the bar!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now