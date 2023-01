ST. LOUIS — It’s not common to see a female monster truck driver, but this weekend at the America’s Center, you will get to see Kayla Blood. She’s been a Monster Jam driver since 2016. Today, she and Chelsea drive much smaller versions of her truck! Studio STL hallways will never be the same!

Ticketmaster.com

Monsterjam.com

Monster Jam at The Dome at America’s Center

Jan. 21st at 7pm

Jan. 22nd at 3pm