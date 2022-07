ST. LOUIS – The City Museum encourages sliding.

They have a ton of slides to choose from in this 10-story, 600,000-square-foot former shoe company. So what’s up with all the slides? It’s from the old spiral chutes of the shoe warehouse. That’s how the shoes were moved from space to space and now it’s a space of nothing but fun and exploration. Take a tour with Chelsea and see her favorite spot inside.

The City Museum

750 North 16th Street

St. Louis, MO 63103

CityMuseum.org