ST. LOUIS- A lot of segments in Studio STL are geared towards women, but not this one. Tiffany Jones stopped by with three products for the men, including a ten-herb liquid extract.

See how jojoba cream is perfect for skin hydration, especially after shaving. Just wait until you see what other goodies she has.

Cheryl’s Herbs

7233 Manchester Road

Maplewood, MO 63143

314-645-2165

Cherylsherbs.com