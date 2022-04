ST. LOUIS – This is part two of Tiffany Jones’ spring cleaning series. Today she is focusing on cleaning our bodies and using weight loss tea, Dandelion leaf, and root liquid extract. She showed us how to brew a batch of tea and what exactly happens when we take in Dandelion Leaf. Now that’s some spring cleaning we won’t dread!

Cheryl’s Herbs in Maplewood

7233 Manchester Road

314-645-2165

Cherylsherbs.com