ST. LOUIS-- Oil prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic, a day after they briefly topped $100 per barrel amid worries that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and upcoming sanctions could disrupt supplies. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 1.3% to $91.59 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.2% to $97.93.

Still unknown is what will happen to oil markets if Russia, a major energy supplier for Europe, withholds oil over sanctions.