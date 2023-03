ST. LOUIS – The World Chess Hall of Fame in the Central West End is upping its game.

They are bringing in several music ensembles to play in the gallery of the hall of fame. You must sign up for tickets, but if you are a member, you will receive a 20% savings along with other perks. Now that’s a checkmate!

Upcoming music series:

April 20: Opera Theater of Saint Louis Season Preview

April 26: Kings of Soul with Brian Owens & Neil Salsich

WorldChessHOF.org