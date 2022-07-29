ST. LOUIS – No waiting until Christmas because it’s Christmas in July at West County Center. Head there Saturday to get a chance to win a Hallmark VIP Gift Bag which includes a $10 Hallmark gift card. Then from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can take a picture with Santa, sing with some elves, and enjoy free gingerbread cookies and candy canes! It’s a ho, ho, ho good time!

Then August is sizzling because you can get some hot deals during sales tax weekend going on from August 5 to August 7. Then on August 6 there’s another giveaway. This one is at 10 a.m. at Jamba Juice. The first 50 people can get a Dove logo lunch bag and a $5 voucher for Jamba Juice! Jam on!

West County Center

80 West County Center in Des Peres

ShopWestCountyCenter.com