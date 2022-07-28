ST. LOUIS – This is the 8th Annual Climb for The Kids. the climb will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ryan Kelley, the Home Loan Expert, will be climbing Chimborazo, the tallest mountain in Ecuador to raise money for St. Jude’s.

There are also two films premiering on August 14 on KTVI FOX 2. They feature Alex Ingram and Elizabeth Weidner, two young people battling cancer.

To donate to St. Jude Children’s research hospital, text “CLIMB” to 53555. Be sure to visit KeepClimbingFoundation.org.