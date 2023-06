ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Gravity is a friend at Climb So Ill in Lafayette Square and St. Charles.

There are two locations and Chelsea Hayes visited the one in St. Charles. There, they have Gravity Lab where you can step up and out of your comfort zone or do some bouldering.

Whatever you choose to climb, get ready for a fun time and some sore muscles. It’s all part of Studio STL’s series, ‘Summer of Fun!’

ClimbSoIll.com