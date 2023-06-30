Judi Diamond stops by today to do the cold tea plunge! She and Tim Ezell talk about the cold plunge trend. Influencers report they feel calmer, it helps with injuries and resets the nervous system, but they say check with your doc first! Then reading book leads kids to having bigger brains and happier lives. A study says kids who are not on screens have a greater capacity for kindness, self-control and empathy. See more tea topics and head into the weekend with an iced tea and a good read!

You can hear Judi weekday morning on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.