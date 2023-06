ST. LOUIS – Owner and found of K. Ferrara nail polish, Kathy Ferrara, really has a passion for polish. She’s been a model, worked in print and photography, but the love of color never has left her.

Kathy is a two-time cancer survivor. Because of this, she’s dedicated to making a non-toxic nail polish.

Wait until you see her shipping department, it truly is a family business. She is offering a 20% discount to all Studio STL viewers, just use the code: StudioSTL20.

K.Ferraracolor.com