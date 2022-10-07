ST. LOUIS — Columbia College is mixing things up at 9 Mile Garden on October 21st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a get-to-know-them type of event.

What you will find out is how easy it is to get a higher education. They have in-person and online courses, plus the price is right.

Undergraduates pay $375 per credit hour, while those in graduate programs pay $490 per credit hour.

If that’s still hard to swing, there are scholarships and a FAFSA frenzy workshop to walk you through how to apply for grants and government scholarships.

Columbia College St. Louis Mixer

9 Mile Garden

October 21st, 6 p m. to 8 p.m.

CCIS.edu

Facebook.com/CCStLouis