ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s nothing like creating something just for you.

That’s what can happen when you follow your nose and your heart to Cassie’s Scents in Ladue. Stop in and see what tickles your nose, and walk out with a scent that is unique and just as beautiful as you!

The in-store experts will catch the right scent. This is a perfect place to take your friends for a girl’s night out, or better yet, a wedding party – a bridesmaid party – create your own scent-event!

CassiesScents.com