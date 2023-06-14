ST. LOUIS – Gun safety is on the minds of every parent and child.

To discuss the issue of accidental gun deaths, Confluence Academies and the St. Louis Public Schools held a gun safety meeting. Students were given a forum to discuss their ideas for how to keep schools and students safer and how to handle crisis situations.

Confluence Academies five charter schools serves children ages K– 2. Then, educators for Gun Safety effort has given out gun locks, created curriculum around gun safety and held a moderated discussion with students to capture their voices as part of the Educators for Gun Safety partnership between administrators and students.

ConfluenceAcademy.org