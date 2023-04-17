ST. LOUIS – A great educator is a person who is supported inside and outside the classroom.

Teachers need encouragement, resources, and freedom to grow in their teaching along with the students they are mentoring. Confluence Academies are schools where teachers are encouraged to be creative and to bring their gifts into the classroom.

Confluence Academies does not have a one-size fits all type of teaching. They make sure students are placed in the classrooms where they thrive, and they make sure their educators are thriving as well!

