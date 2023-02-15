ST. LOUIS – Confluence Academies is a charter school network serving children from Walnut Park to Dogtown.

They not only make great students, but also fantastic people. Students get access and opportunity to do things like learning to podcast. In fact, there is a podcast club at the South City Academy where students learn about broadcasting, creating quality content, and finding their voice.

There will be a Black History Family Night on February 16 at 5:00 p.m. at the South City Academy. Enroll today in one of their schools. ConfluenceAcademy.org