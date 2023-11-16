ST. LOUIS – Tickets to this year’s Guns ‘N Hoses event are sold out, but you can still catch all the action on FOX 2 on November 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

It’s the 36th annual Guns ‘N Hoses event, and all the money raised goes directly to BackStoppers. Since 1959, BackStoppers has helped families of first responders who have been killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Country Financial presented a $20,000 check to Guns ‘N Hoses! Giving never goes out of season; to donate, visit stlgunsnhoses.com